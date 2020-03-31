Obama suggests Trump team ‘denied warnings’ of pandemic
Washington (AFP) – Former US president Barack Obama took a veiled swipe Tuesday at his successor Donald Trump, chastising those who have “denied warnings” of a deadly coronavirus pandemic and cautioning against ignoring the consequences of climate change.The popular two-term Democrat took to social media as the Trump administration finalized a controversial rollback of Obama-era vehicle fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards that were aimed at slowing global warming.”We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic,” Obama posted on Twitter.”…