New York governor says ‘worst is over’ as virus toll tops 10,000
New York (AFP) – New York’s governor declared Monday that the “worst is over” for its coronavirus outbreak providing the state moves sensibly, despite reporting its death toll had passed 10,000.Andrew Cuomo said lower average hospitalization rates and intubations suggested a “plateauing” of the epidemic and that he was working on a plan to gradually reopen the economy.”I believe we can now start on the path to normalcy,” Cuomo told reporters, warning though that the outbreak could get worse again if confinement measures are lifted too quickly.The governor announced that 671 people had died in …