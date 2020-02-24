Nearly 50 rhinos killed in Botswana in 10 months as poaching surges
Gaborone (Botswana) (AFP) – At least 46 rhinos have been slaughtered in Botswana in 10 months, a government official said on Monday as the southern African wildlife haven reported a surge in poaching of the endangered species. The killings — slightly under 10 percent of Botswana’s total rhino population — have occurred in the northern Moremi Game Reserve since April last year.”Poaching has risen at an alarming rate in this area,” Moemi Batshabang, a deputy director with the government’s wildlife department told AFP.”I can attest that 46 rhinos have been killed by highly organised poachers b…