" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / More Entertainment, Movie, TV and Book Reviews on The Moderate Voice

More Entertainment, Movie, TV and Book Reviews on The Moderate Voice

by Leave a Comment

The Moderate Voice will start offering more entertainment reviews: reviews of books, movies, tv shows etc. Some will be long form but many will also be “capsule” reviews =- short reviews. i myself check reviews before I see a movie, TV shows or read a book. The shorter reviews are the ones that usually move me the most.

Stay tuned…

ID 158655112 ©
Vadim Zh | Dreamstime.com