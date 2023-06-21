Missing submersible has Washington state roots, history of hiccups

On Sunday, June 18, the Titan submersible headed more than two miles down to the wreck of the Titanic. About half way through its scheduled descent and return, it vanished. OceanGate, the company that made the submersible missing off the coast of Newfoundland, is privately-held and located in Everett WA.

Most news reports have shared scant information about successful dives. The company reports only two successful expeditions to date, according to the New York Times. An expedition might have more than one trip to the Titanic, however.

In 2021, GeekWire had two news stories about Titan: one in July and one in August. A company news release in November stated that there was only one successful dive in 2021, its first.

There were also technical issues with the 2021 expedition:

“On the first dive to the Titanic, the submersible encountered a battery issue and had to be manually attached to its lifting platform,” the company’s legal and operational adviser, David Concannon, wrote in the document, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, which oversees matters having to do with the Titanic. The submersible sustained modest damage to its exterior, he wrote, leading OceanGate to cancel the mission so it could make repairs.

In 2022, both Geekwire and CBS reported a successful dive to the Titanic. According to the New York Times, 28 people visited the Titanic in 2022.

British billionaire businessman/explorer Hamish Harding posted on Facebook: “Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023.”

Submersible history

OceanGate touts the fact that the company worked with the University of Washington (UW) Applied Physics Lab to design its submersibles. In 2013, a UW news release stated the wall of the submersible they were building (named Cyclops) would contain seven inches of carbon fiber:

The Boeing Company worked with OceanGate and the UW on initial design analysis of the 7-inch-thick pressure vessel… The front viewing area, for which the vehicle is named, is designed as a 5-foot-wide dome of 4-inch-thick glass. Passengers will sit inside the dome to have a 180-degree view.

The Cyclops was built to travel only to 3,000 meters (9,842 feet), short of the depth of the Titanic (3,862 meters / 12,672 feet).

The hull of the Titan (a Cyclops-class submersible) reportedly contains 5 inches of carbon fiber and 3.25 inches of titanium. It is the only “crewed submersible” composed of carbon fiber and titanium, according to OceanGate founder and CEO Stockton Rush. Rush is “aboard the submersible as a member of the crew.”

How a dive works

As Geekwire reported:

The Titan submersible’s five-person crew typically includes a pilot and researchers as well as mission specialists who have paid $250,000 to be part of the expedition. Crew members take turns heading down to the Titanic shipwreck site from a mission control ship that sails out to the site from Newfoundland, and then returns to port to pick up the next expedition crew.

David Pogue, formerly of the New York Times, traveled on a mission to the Titanic for “CBS Sunday Morning” in 2022.

Here’s how the launch is supposed to go: The sub is attached to a huge floating platform. Motorboats drag it down the big orange ramp into the sea. The platform submerges to about 30 feet, where the water is much calmer than on the surface. Divers detach the sub from the platform … and away you go!

Pogue reported that initially, Atlantic Ocean waves were “too big” to launch. Plan B: head 80 miles for a dive off the Continental Shelf.

Our dive in the OceanGate submersible had made it down only 37 feet when floats came off the platform. And that wasn’t supposed to happen. The mission was scrubbed… Renata Rojas said, “Every expedition has its challenges, all of them. I have not been in one expedition where things haven’t had to be adjusted, adapted, changed or cancelled at the end of the day. You’re at the mercy of the weather.” Rojas speaks from painful experience. Over the years, she’s been booked on three Titanic expeditions. All three were canceled.

On day six, Pogue’s expedition headed for the Titanic. But at 3,742 meters, the Titanic was no where in sight. “We were lost,” said Shrenik Baldota. “We were lost for two-and-a-half hours.”

One more try, and success.

Many voices raised safety concerns

In 2018, CEO Stockton Rush fired whistleblower David Lochridge, director of marine operations, when he raised questions about safety. For example, although the Titan would need to descend to almost 4,000 meters (4,265 feet), “the passenger viewport was only certified for depths of up to 1,300 meters (4,265 feet).

Also in 2018, 38 members of the Manned Underwater Vehicles committee of the Marine Technology Society told OceanGate that they “had ‘unanimous concern‘ about the way the Titan had been developed, and about the planned missions to the Titanic wreckage.”

The vehicle has had no third-party review or certification.

