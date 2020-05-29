Minneapolis is on fire. But is America’s 911 call enough to change our country’s racism?
America went to bed Wednesday in a fitful state of mourning — as the death toll from coronavirus sprinted past the 100,000 mark, miles ahead of any other nation — and befuddlement over a president who was too busy golfing and rage-tweeting baseless murder accusations at a TV host to even notice the grim occasion until hours and hours later.The nation woke up Thursday to one of its great cities on fire.There was a grim inevitability to the bright-orange glow of Thursday’s Minneapolis dawn, the second night of an uprising that was prompted by the video of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, who’…