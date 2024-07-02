Midjourney draws Trump when asked for “current president”

It has been 7+ HOURS since Engadget reported that Midjourney was creating images of Donald Trump.

“When Engadget prompted the service to create an image of ‘the president of the United States,’ Midjourney generated four images in various styles of former president Donald Trump.”

It created images of Trump when I asked for the current president. When I merely said “president,” it drew Trump and Barack Obama.

It is not supposed to render images of Donald Trump.

