Mexicans dying from adulterated alcohol as beer runs dry
Puebla (Mexico) (AFP) – Scores of Mexicans are dying from drinking adulterated liquor, a consequence of the shortage of mainstream alcoholic beverages during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities say.The first of at least 121 deaths in recent weeks occurred at the end of April in the western state of Jalisco, almost exactly a month after the government declared a health emergency over the spread of COVID-19.Much of Mexico has run out of beer after factories producing liquor and beer were shut down, along with other non-essential firms.Beer stocks were practically depleted within a month, and i…