McConnell now ‘open’ to coronavirus bailouts for hard-hit states after Democratic outrage
Mitch McConnell couldn’t stand the heat.The Republican Senate leader on Wednesday backed off his controversial claim that coronavirus-ravaged states should go bankrupt and said he’s “open” to bailing them out, apparently caving to blistering criticism from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other Democrats.McConnell — whose bankruptcy comments last week may have turned him into one of the most hated men in Washington — said in an interview on Fox News Radio that “all governors, regardless of party, would like to have more money” amid the economy-crushing pandemic.“I’m open to discussing that,” McC…