MAGA influencer and voter fraud proponent appears to be voting illegally in PA while living in MD

Voter fraud is rare[1], despite wild accusations from Republicans like Jack Posobiec, 40, although he may be best known for his touting the fake Pizzagate conspiracy.

Slate and Handbasket reported Friday that Posobiec appears to live in Maryland but voted in Pennsylvania using his parents address in 2018, 2022 and 2024. A 2017 divorce document has a Maryland address. He and his current wife appear to have lived in a Maryland home since 2018. She registered to vote at that address for the 2020 presidential general election.

The most public statement of Maryland as his home address? Posobiec’s FEC filings for 2024 as this screenshot of the OpenSecrets database reveals.

Remember, he bragged about voting early in Pennsylvania in 2024.

Posobiec did not respond to emailed questions. Neither Maryland nor Pennsylvania officials would comment on whether or not Posobiec is under investigation. He should be. The evidence shows he committed felonies in every general election since (including) 2018.

~~

[1] The Heritage Foundation has identified only 1,600 cases of voter fraud convictions in 43 years and billions of votes cast. That’s less than one per state per year on average.