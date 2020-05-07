Justice Dept drops case against ex-Trump aide Flynn
Washington (AFP) – The US Justice Department withdrew its case against former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn Thursday, handing President Donald Trump a major political victory.The department said in a filing Flynn’s December 2017 guilty plea for lying to the FBI in an interview over his Russia contacts was moot because the lies were not significant.It said the FBI’s original probe of him had no “legitimate investigative basis.”The decision by the Justice Department, led by close Trump ally Attorney General Bill Barr, came as Flynn was fighting possible imprisonment, and af…