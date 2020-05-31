Journalists covering US protests find themselves under attack
New York (AFP) – Journalists covering nationwide protests over the death of a black man at police hands in Minneapolis have found themselves under attack, by police and at times by protesters.The arrest and handcuffing Friday of a black CNN journalist by police in Minneapolis — even as he was reporting live on camera following the death of George Floyd — may have drawn the widest coverage. The journalist, Omar Jimenez, was released an hour later after the Minnesota governor personally intervened.But there have been several other serious incidents across the country, notably in Louisville, Ke…