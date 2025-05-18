JOE BIDEN DIAGNOSED WITH “AGRESSIVE” FORM OF PROSTATE CANCER

Six months after Donald Trump’s election as President, former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an extremely aggressive form of prostate cancer. On a scale of 10 he’s at 9. And the cancer has spread to his bones.

CNN offer details on the family’s statement:

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said. It continued, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.” Biden, 82, and his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement said. The news comes days after a spokesperson for Biden said the former president was recently evaluated for a “small nodule” discovered on his prostate. “Prostate cancer is very common,” said Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist and robotic surgeon with Orlando Health and an assistant professor at the University of Central Florida’s College of Medicine, who is not involved in Biden’s treatment. “As we get older, most men are going to have little cancer cells in them.” Prostate cancers can be assigned a grade, known as a Gleason score, based on what the cells look like under a microscope. A Gleason score of 9 “means it’s the most aggressive form of prostate cancer,” Dr. Benjamin Davies, a professor a professor of urologic oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center who is also not involved in Biden’s case….

The New York Times:

Mr. Biden, 82, left office in January as the oldest-serving president in American history. Throughout his presidency, Mr. Biden faced questions about his age and his health, which ultimately led him to abandon his re-election campaign. Since leaving office, Mr. Biden has largely kept a low profile, spending most of his time in Delaware and commuting to Washington to meet with staff to plan his post-presidential life. After President Trump passed the 100-day mark, and ahead of the release of books about his presidency and the 2024 campaign, Mr. Biden participated in interviews to push back against claims that he suffered from mental decline. “They are wrong,” Mr. Biden said during an interview on “The View.” “There’s nothing to sustain that.” He also said that he could have defeated Mr. Trump had he not dropped out of the race. Still, many top Democrats have been forced to reckon with their staunch support of Mr. Biden’s re-election campaign before a disastrous debate last June, in which he appeared disoriented and listless. After dropping out, Mr. Biden endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, who lost to Mr. Trump. Adding fuel to the fire was the release this weekend of the audio from Mr. Biden’s 2023 interview with Robert K. Hur, the special counsel who investigated his handling of classified documents. Axios published the full five-hour tape ahead of the Trump administration’s plans to release it this week, and it reveals Mr. Biden’s fragile voice and his difficulty providing dates and details. Mr. Hur ultimately declined to recommend charges against Mr. Biden in part because, he said, a jury would find the president to be a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Now the questions is going to be: what will be the degree of partisanship with which this news is received? Can Americans put partisanship aside in reacting to some terrible news for a senior who served his country for many years?

A hopeful sign comes from Ward Clark of the conservative MAGA website Red State:

There is a time and a place for arguing politics. Granted, arguing politics is a large part of what we do at RedState, and it’s why most of you come here to read our work. But sometimes politics must be set aside in favor of our common humanity and simple decency. This is one of those times. Few among us lack an acquaintance with this horrible disease. My brother fought back colorectal cancer twice. Two of my best friends have suffered and won, one of them a cancer in the lymph nodes in his neck, the other with breast cancer – yes, men get it too. And a few years ago, my siblings and I lost our sister to cancer, which began with breast cancer and spread like wildfire to become everything cancer…. …In this matter, we wish Joe Biden a complete recovery, and our hearts go out to his family as they face whatever lies ahead. Here at RedState, we will be watching as this story develops and will bring you updates as events warrant.

GO HERE to read the entire post.

Whatever your politics, this is heartbreaking. Biden lost his first wife and daughter in a car crash, his son Beau to cancer, and has spent years fighting to end the disease. Now he faces it himself. Let’s pray he pulls through.? https://t.co/coLnsWIHCu — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 18, 2025

Keeping my friend and my President ?@JoeBiden? in my prayers! May God keep and heal you Mr. President! https://t.co/Yy9Yzwca41 — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) May 18, 2025

This is the guy everyone hated in middle school and he never got over it. https://t.co/IVgxcZY7Rv — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) May 18, 2025

Maybe let's not play partisan games with a cancer diagnosis, okay? Joe Biden is a public servant. He’s served his country proudly his entire life. He deserves an opportunity to rest, be with his family, and have a fighting chance at recovery. Just be normal, and pray for him. — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) May 18, 2025

Nothing like seeing the “Christian” MAGAs rejoice over Biden’s cancer diagnosis. These people are complete and utter frauds. — Meacham (@MeachamDr) May 18, 2025

If you're celebrating the terminal illness of a former president who never did anything but try to help hard working Americans and dedicated his life to public service, just remember, cancer doesn't discriminate. It could be you, or your family member next. Your current… — MM ? (@adgirlMM) May 18, 2025

No matter your politics, please pray for President Biden. pic.twitter.com/4uidPDrdbp — Dave Hale – Concerned Republican (@CountryFirstRep) May 18, 2025

I’m going to block anyone I see – and there’s already a lot of this vile crap flying around – mocking, celebrating, or playing partisan politics with Joe Biden’s health news. The man has served his country for 50yrs and is fighting for his life. Show some bloody respect. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 18, 2025

Cancer is the absolute worst. It is hell. It is incredibly difficult for any family, anywhere that has to deal with it. Wishing nothing but healing, prayers, light and strength to President Biden and his family. I don’t believe times like these are appropriate for politics. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 18, 2025

Great time to launch a ‘Biden is senile and screwed over the country’ book tour. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 18, 2025

If you're laughing at this, Jesus isn't your friend. https://t.co/4VDrBeor7O — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) May 18, 2025

I’m thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they’ve done so much to try to spare other families from. Wishing you a speedy, full recovery. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 18, 2025

.@JoeBiden has confronted more heartache, illness and loss than anyone should have to deal with. Rooting for him now, as we all should, regardless of party or politics. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 18, 2025

I took this photo of @JoeBiden in 2016 – the way he tries so hard to connect with everyone he meets has always touched me. I hope he gets well soon. He’s been through a lot. pic.twitter.com/oyuorKsQ7M — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) May 18, 2025