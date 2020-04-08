Joe Biden bursts from twilight of career onto biggest stage
Washington (AFP) – He has been scarred by tragedy and failed presidential runs, stumbles while speaking and is 77. But those same frailties, coupled with unmatched Washington experience, are exactly what Joe Biden bets will win over Americans tired of his polar opposite — Donald Trump.If Trump brought brash and bombast to the White House, wrecking everything from convention to international treaties along the way, Biden offers reassurance.Best known as the vice president under Barack Obama, he wants Democrats — and maybe wavering Republicans — to feel they can rewind to pre-2016.With his wh…