JACK SMITH IN A BOX (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

We’ve been headed in this direction ever since Donald Trump came down that stupid escalator in Trump Tower. This was inevitable because Donald Trump is corrupt and he can’t stop doing corrupt things. He believes he’s entitled to do so. When he was asked to return the documents he stole, he would have avoided all this if he had just turned them in. He was given opportunity after opportunity to do the right thing after he had done the wrong thing. Don’t cry for Donald Trump.

But then again, we still have possible indictments coming from Georgia and additional ones from Special Counsel Jack Smith over January 6.

My typical routine on Thursday night is to draw my Friday cartoon for my newspaper clients, freeing myself to focus on CNN all day Friday. Just as I was wrapping up my cartoon on Pat Robertson, the news broke that Trump has been indicted seven times. We don’t have all the information but it’s believed there are charges for false statements, obstruction, conspiracy, and violating the espionage act.

I felt I needed to go ahead and give my clients a cartoon on this story, even though I’m ahead in the cartoon count for the week. I didn’t want to make them wait an extra day and with tomorrow being Friday, some would need to put it on one of their weekend pages. I know how the game works.

Anyway, since I went to Trump’s first indictment in New York City, I’m going to his second. Yes, I’m headed for Miami Sunday evening on a long train ride. You can expect more cartoons drawn on trains next week. You can also expect coverage from me of the events outside the courthouse during Trump’s arraignment. I’m also going to get a Cuban sandwich. I’ve never been to Miami. I’m not going to have a lot of time while I’m down there.

And, if you would like to help support my coverage of Trump’s indictment, you can donate through PayPal to [email protected]. All donations and support are greatly appreciated. $40 gets you a signed print of any cartoon you want.

.

Watch me draw:





Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].