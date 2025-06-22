IT’S U.S.-IRAN WAR: U.S. BOMBS IRANIAN NUCLEAR SITES (NEWS AND SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP)



The United States attacked three key Iranian nuclear sites in a dramatic entrance into Israel’s war aimed at wiping out Iran’s burgeoning nuclear program. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran. He said unless Iran moves towards peace, more bombings of its threatening sites will be in the offing.

Iran is now claiming the Fordow site survived the bombing and Israel acknowledges there’s a slim chance that the site has not been obliterated.

The bombing came after a slew of reports and social media speculation and reporting that suggested a)Trump was all in and would trigger the bombings, b)Officials in his government and intelligence agencies were against bombing c) Trump was going to live up to the TACO nickname his critics gave him: Trump Always Chickens Out. Memes and videos of him saying he would decide in two weeks and then nix an action were all over social media and CNN.

It now appears that the “two weeks” was a ploy to catch Iran off guard.

Here is Trump’s statement announcing the bombings:



The BBC on how this all started:

Israel launched a surprise attack on dozens of Iranian nuclear and military targets on 13 June. It said its ambition was to dismantle its nuclear programme, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said would soon be able to produce a nuclear bomb. Iran insists its nuclear ambitions are peaceful. In retaliation, Tehran launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel. The two countries have continued exchanging strikes since, in an air war which has now lasted more than a week. Trump has long said that he is opposed to Iran possessing a nuclear weapon. Israel is widely believed to have them, although it neither confirms nor denies this. In March, US national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard said that while Iran had increased its uranium stockpile to unprecedented levels, it was not building a nuclear weapon – an assessment that Trump recently said was “wrong”. On the campaign trail, Trump had criticized past US administrations for engaging in “stupid endless wars” in the Middle East, and he vowed to keep America out of foreign conflicts. The US and Iran were in nuclear talks at the time of Israel’s surprise attack. Only two days ago, Trump said he would give Iran two weeks to enter into substantial negotiations before striking – but that timeline turned out to be much shorter.

The New York Times:

American warplanes and submarines attacked three key nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday, bringing the U.S. military directly into Israel’s war and prompting fears that the strikes could lead to more dangerous escalations across the Middle East. President Trump said the objective of the strikes “was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terror.” He claimed success, saying in a televised address from the White House that the nuclear facilities had been “completely and totally obliterated.” That claim could not be independently verified.

Talking Points Josh Marshall:

Trump has referred to this as very successful and – if I’m understanding his statement – essentially done. I don’t think that’s how it works. My understanding is that there’s real uncertainty about how many strikes it would take to destroy especially the Fordow facility, which is buried deep in a mountainside. So I think we should be skeptical about how we know how successful this was. You need after action reports to have any sense of what actually happened. The geography here, the composition of the mountainside, how it interacts with these particular munitions. These are incredibly complicated and make outcomes uncertain. (I’m going from memory since we’re reacting to breaking news. So keep that in mind.) The US has conducted extensive testing on these “bunker buster” bombs. And there has been extensive planning going back a number of years on how this attack specifically would be carried out. The Pentagon produces and maintains war plans on almost everything. But this specifically has been planned out in great detail and over many years. Has Fordow been destroyed as Trump seems to be saying? I very much doubt the military planners would be stating that so confidently at this point. Let me add a political judgment where, unlike with munitions, I feel like I have understanding of the situation. Trump’s statement on Truth Social was very much: ‘We did it. It worked. It’s done.’ I think Trump felt like he’d gotten himself far out on a limb with his threats and was now in a position where if he didn’t act he’d again be mocked as someone who always caves in response to fear or pressure – TACO, as they’re now saying. So he was stuck there and it was weighing on him. Now he feels like he’s addressed it. He acted.

There is some bipartisan sentiment in Congress that Trump’s action was unconstitutional since he didn’t asks Congress’ permission, but Trump has strong support from GOP Congressional leaders.

Responsible Statecraft offers this excellent roundup of Congressional reaction to the bombing.

GOOGLE AI offers these reactions from Jewish groups:

World Jewish Congress (WJC): The World Jewish Congress views these strikes as a “meaningful step toward securing peace” and sees a nuclear-armed Iran as a “grave threat” to Western civilization and global security.

Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations: This organization described the strikes as “defensive” and necessary to prevent Iran from reaching a nuclear threshold.

Jewish Federation of Greater Washington: They are closely following developments and emphasize their support for Israel’s right to self-defense in the face of a nuclear-armed Iran.

AIPAC: AIPAC has publicly thanked political figures who support the strikes, viewing them as an act of self-defense against Iran’s nuclear proliferation efforts.

Anti-Defamation League (ADL): The ADL views the attack as an act of self-defense, citing Iran’s history of violating nonproliferation commitments. They see a nuclear-armed Iran as a serious threat to Israel and the global community.

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ): The IFCJ has launched an emergency campaign to provide support to Israel, including installing bomb shelters and offering aid to victims of Iranian missile attacks.

GOOGLE AI also offers these perspectives:

Iranian Jewish Community: The Iranian Jewish community has condemned the strikes, calling them “savage Zionist aggression” and expressing support for the Iranian response. However, it’s important to note that these statements likely reflect the limited freedom of expression for minorities in Iran.

Jewish Organizations with Differing Views: Some Jewish organizations may not have signed the joint statement supporting the strikes due to various reasons, such as being apolitical or having different perspectives on the effectiveness of military action.

Focus on Diplomacy: Some individuals within the Jewish community believe that diplomacy, rather than military action, is a more effective way to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

CNN: Top Democrats on the intelligence committees were kept in the dark. Their Republican counterparts were briefed, even though they all are members of the gang of eight, who are usually almost always notified before major U.S. Military engagements. pic.twitter.com/pUtY2H6ZG3 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2025

BREAKING: Iran says Fordow survived the strike untouched. Israeli Army Radio admits there’s a slim chance they’re right. So either the U.S. just dropped $300 million worth of bunker busters for theatrics… Or someone’s lying and we’re about to find out who, the hard way. — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 22, 2025

According to sources, the VP, SecDef and DNI advised against getting involved. Why have them if you’re not going to listen to them?? — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) June 22, 2025

Donald Trump, a weak and dangerously reckless president, has put the United States on a path to a war in the Middle East that the country does not want, the law does not allow, and our security does not demand. Our president knows nothing about history. And history tells us… — Chris Murphy ? (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 22, 2025

This is why Trump immediately saying it was “completely destroyed” while offering zero proof of this may end up being a massively embarrassing blunder even for him & just his usual pathological lying and bluster. I’ll never understand why *anyone* ever believes anything he says. https://t.co/Ql0Z6wh3XZ — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 22, 2025

I was briefed on the intelligence last week. Iran posed no imminent threat of attack to the United States. Iran was not close to building a deliverable nuclear weapon. The negotiations Israel scuttled with their strikes held the potential for success. — Chris Murphy ? (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 22, 2025

? JUST IN — CNN now confirms the scale was far larger than first reported: • 6 U.S. Air Force B-2A “Spirit” Stealth Bombers • 12 GBU-57A/B 30,000 lb “Bunker Buster” bombs dropped on Fordow • 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from U.S. Navy subs at Natanz & Isfahan • 2… — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 22, 2025

? Message from Iran: "The IRGC didn't think Trump would do it. They're shocked and in disbelief" — ???? ???? ? ?? (@NiohBerg) June 22, 2025

The US attack on the nuclear facilities is, in my opinion, the right call. We will see what the results are, but now the key is suppressing surface to surface missile fire, and then negotiate to end the fight with Iran. Good call by the President — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) June 21, 2025

Five things to remember about war: 1. Many things reported with confidence in the first hours and days will turn out not to be true 2. Whatever they say, the people who start wars are often thinking chiefly about domestic politics 3. The rationale given for a war will change… — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) June 22, 2025

Sean Hannity, and many others, are posting this video claiming it is the explosion at Fordow after the US military bombed it. Its not. This is from Syria in December 2024. pic.twitter.com/JrFlVObfRB — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) June 22, 2025

CNN guest and retired General Mark Kimmitt on President Trump bombing Iran: "Well, I'm fascinated and candidly, I'm impressed. I never really could understand what the two week pause meant or what it was for, what was left to negotiate. What were we going to expect the Iranians… pic.twitter.com/Zb8UURYix9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 22, 2025

President Trump made a difficult but necessary decision to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear-armed state. The world cannot afford another regime with nuclear weapons. This action reinforces a clear message, “diplomacy backed by strength keeps peace.” — Travis Akers ?? (@travisakers) June 22, 2025

Observations: 1. It’s not possible to fairly assess the wisdom of the U.S. strikes on Iran without access to information that intelligence agencies would have. 2. This was an act of war, and arguably, if not likely or certainly, illegal under domestic and international law.… — George Conway ???? (@gtconway3d) June 22, 2025