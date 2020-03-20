Italy overtakes China with most virus deaths, California goes on lockdown
Los Angeles (AFP) – Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the country with the most deaths from coronavirus as California, home to more than 39 million people, was placed under lockdown in the most drastic containment measure yet by a US state.President Donald Trump said meanwhile that the United States is fast-tracking antimalarial drugs for use as a treatment and lashed out at China for not informing the world earlier about the original outbreak.China for its part reported on Friday a second day with no new domestic cases since the virus appeared in the central city of Wuhan in December, befo…