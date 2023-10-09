ISRAEL’S 9/11 (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

I always feel awkward when I draw about conflicts between Israel and Palestinians because I don’t want to endorse terrorists. I want to sympathize with the side that is victimized. In case you haven’t heard, conflicts in the Middle East are complicated. I like to punch up, not down.

I believe Israel’s right-wing government is oppressive to Palestinians. When Trump and Kushner were working with Netanyahu on a “peace” accord, they left the Palestinians out. Even when Trump tried to work out a deal with Afghanistan, he invited the Taliban to the table (and gave them everything). Jared worked out a deal between Israel and Persian Gulf states that were never at war and proclaimed it a peace deal. Now, as the Biden administration is close to working out a normalized relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Hamas has attacked civilians in Israel. Hamas is a terrorist group.

I didn’t want readers to be confused with my cartoon. I can take being yelled at but I don’t know confusion or people mistaking what I’m trying to say. So I decided to do something a little simpler and to the point, and here we are.

Israel is now officially at war. I don’t believe Israel is a purely innocent party in this but Hamas is not attacking Israel because of the shoddy conditions Palestinians live in.

Watch me draw:



Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected]

Posted in Uncategorized and tagged on October 8, 2023. 3 Comments