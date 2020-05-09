Intermittent fasting: The health trend Muslims have been practicing for centuries
JEDDAH: Muslims have been practicing eating patterns similar to intermittent fasting for centuries.Intermittent fasting has been around for over five decades and there are different forms. It is a popular health and fitness trend, with people using it to lose weight, improve their health and simplify their lifestyles as a number of studies show that it can have positive effects on the body and brain.It is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating. It does not specify which foods you should eat but rather when you should eat them. Common intermittent fasting methods in…