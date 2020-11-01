Indian doctor tricked into buying ‘Aladdin’s lamp’ after genie display

Two men who allegedly duped a doctor into buying an “Aladdin’s lamp” for $93,000 – and even conjured up a fake genie (also known as a jinn) – have been arrested in India, an official said on Sunday.Laeek Khan approached police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh after he realised the lamp did not have any magical powers, as described in the popular folk tale about Aladdin and his wish-granting genie that appears when it is rubbed.”The cheats had struck a deal for much more but the doctor had paid about seven million rupees ($93,000),” Amit Rai, a senior officer told AFP.He said the men were…

