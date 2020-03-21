India hangs four over 2012 Delhi bus gang-rape
New Delhi (AFP) – India executed four men on Friday for the gang-rape and murder of a woman on a Delhi bus in 2012 that sparked huge nationwide protests and international revulsion.The four were hanged before dawn at Tihar Jail in the Indian capital, prison chief Sandeep Goel told AFP.”The beasts have been hanged,” the victim’s mother told reporters outside the jail.The brutal attack on Jyoti Singh sparked weeks of demonstrations and shone a spotlight on the alarming rates of sexual violence and the plight of women in India, where around 95 rapes are reported daily.”We are satisfied that final…