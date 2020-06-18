In new book, Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected, virtually endorsed Chinese concentration camps
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump “pleaded” with China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects, according to a scathing new book by former Trump adviser John Bolton that accuses the president of being driven by political calculations when making national security decisions.The White House was working furiously to block release of the book, whose China revelations carry echoes of Trump’s efforts to solicit political help from Ukraine that led to his impeachment.The 577-page book paints an unvarnished portrait of Trump and his administration, lending the most vi…