In a pandemic, sick people still can’t get tested. Making America Great? | Editorial
If you’re feverish with a cough, or someone close to you is, you should be able to go nearby and get a free test for coronavirus, just like the flu. But not in America, folks.Instead, doctors all over our country, including in New Jersey, have been turning away people who should be tested. This invites an explosive spread of the virus, since we have no clue how far it’s reached or where.The point of adequate testing, as we’ve seen in South Korea, is that we can surveil the problem – where the epidemic is, and the danger lies. And right now, we’re not even close. We’re flying blind.Even Senegal…