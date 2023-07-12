“I’M GOING TO LIE TO YOU”

by Don Hermann

It would be so refreshing to hear a candidate for public office actually admit that he or she was going to color the truth. The goal to get elected.

If they get elected to Congress, they spend at least 50% of their time trying to raise money. If they get re-elected, they’ll be able to spend another 50% of their time raising money.

Don’t you wonder what they do with the other 50% of their time?

Now, let’s be honest. How many times have you heard

a candidate for public office say “I’m going to fight for you?” What does that mean?

If you had a nickel for every time it was spoken, you’d be a multi millionaire now. Trump, Romney, Fetterman, Booker, to name a few, have all have used it.

I’d like to get a translation for it. It seems like you could slot in a different person’s photo and you have the theme for a campaign.

The geniuses who advise candidates actually get paid for campaign slogans. Originality, apparently is not the name of the game.

Wouldn’t it be refreshing to get some fresh thinking? Can you imagine what it would be like if there were time limits and expenditure limits for all candidates when running and when serving? And that judges all had time limitations. And that there were ways to judge judges.

A flaw of mine. A little naïve. I can dream can’t I?

Think about the impact on the media. Whine TV would be minimized. Journalists would be held to a more responsible standard, as well.

Hyperbole would be a word you looked up on Google. And not experienced it as much. TV News would go back to being News Programs and not News Shows.

Internet and entertainment TV overall would be a lot more affordable.

Before I make a lot more enemies that I already have, and get censored, I’ll leave you with all this to digest. I hope you have an appetite for realism.

That’s no lie.