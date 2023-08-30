Idalia expected to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend; now a category 4 hurricane

It’s been a stormy August. Wednesday morning Hurricane Idalia, now a category 4 storm, is projected to create a catastrophic surge for those living in the Florida Big Bend. Storm surge: 12-16 feet.

Where is Florida’s Big Bend?

It’s where the panhandle and peninsula shake hands.

Hurricane Franklin threatens Bermuda, is sending life-threatening surf to the US east coast.

The water is hot, hot, hot.

Hurricane Idalia’s path has crossed unusually warm water, the loop current, like Hurricanes Katrina and Rita did in August and September 2005.

MORE: Two hurricanes, Franklin and Idalia, are actively threatening the southeastern U.S., less than two weeks after Hilary drenched California.