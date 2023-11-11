Iceland declares state of emergency after thousands of earthquakes foreshadow a volcanic eruption

This is a breaking news story.

Until recently, Iceland has averaged a volcanic eruption a couple of times each decade. Three volcanos have erupted since March 2021. One was this past July. Signs suggest another eruption is imminent.

The Iceland Met Office reported Friday at 12:30 pm local time that an earthquake had occured on average every minute for the prior 24 hours on Iceland’s southwestern Reykjanes peninsula.

The Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa southwest of Reykjavík, closed Thursday due to seismic activity.

Iceland’s National Police Commissioner has declared a state of emergency. Shortly before midnight Friday (local time), the Department of Civil Protection directed Grindavik citizens to evacuate due to the risk of volcanic activity as evidenced by the “intense earthquake swarm.” Authorities believe “magma intrusion has extended beneath Grindavík.”

At this stage, it is not possible to determine exactly whether and where magma might reach the surface. There are indications that a considerable amount of magma is moving in an area extending from Sundhnjúkagígum in the north towards Grindavík. The amount of magma involved is significantly more than what was observed in the largest magma intrusions associated with the eruptions at Fagradalsfjall (emphasis added).

?? Morning. Some Iceland eruption updates: – The magma instrusion is along a line that stretches from some old volcanic craters to the NE of Grindavík (preexisting zone of crustal weakness) through the town and south into the sea a bit. — Dr Robin George Andrews ??? (@SquigglyVolcano) November 11, 2023

The Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted on March 19, 2021; it continued for six months.

There are three new webcams on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Iceland’s national broadcaster has a live blog and Twitter account

Iceland sits atop the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates. That helps explain 33 active volcanic systems.

The road between Grindavik and Reykjanesbraut has been closed by the police due to damage. A large crack has formed. #Reykjanes #eruption pic.twitter.com/dyBl2AS5Ng — Gisli Olafsson (@gislio) November 10, 2023

