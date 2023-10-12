HUMMUS ATTACK (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

If you listen to Donald Trump, you might be fooled into believing that nobody knows more about anything on any subject than him. But you have to be a Kool-Aid-drinking MAGA cultist not to realize that Donald Trump doesn’t know anything about anything better than anyone. In layman’s terms, Donald Trump is a dumbass. Donald Trump is a person who doesn’t understand when he doesn’t know something.

Another thing Trump doesn’t know very well, despite claiming he has the “best words,” is how to pronounce certain words, words such as Yosemite, Beyonce, Nevada, Tanzania, Industry, Orian, China, progress, Russia, Judaism, internet, peninsula, momentum, terminating, diversity, president, tradition, Nazi, Missouri, Utah, states, and democracy. A new one we discovered over the weekend is Hamas which Trump pronounced as hummus.

A little gaffe is one thing, but a tradition of them is another. I know all about mispronouncing words as I do it all the time, but at least I know I said the word wrong when I do it. Donald Trump decides his enunciation is the new way to say the word. If MAGAt cartoonists can make fun of President Joe Biden tripping on stairs, then I can make fun of Donald Trump for being a moron.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].