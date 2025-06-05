HOW TO TALK TO WHITE MEN (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

Democratic donors are about to spend $20 million on a “strategic plan” called “Speaking with American Men” to figure out their problem with men, and mostly White men. The plan includes “study(ing) the syntax, language, and content that gains attention and virality” in male “spaces.”

I’m non-partisan, but I will offer to help the Democrats figure out their White dude problem for half the price. While I wait for my $10 million check to arrive, I’ll tell you what the Democrats’ problem with men is. Are you ready?

The Democrats’ problem with men is….drumroll please……women.

More specifically, the men of this nation don’t want a woman president. They would rather vote for a mentally unstable racist moron who committed treason against this nation and is a rapist felon.

Democrats lost men when they nominated Hillary Clinton in 2016. It didn’t matter that she was a hundred times more qualified for the presidency than a mouth-breathing, Putin-controlled, knuckle-dragging gameshow host with a bleached skunk for a combover. The Democratic Party had a better candidate, a better campaign, a better message, and more money, but America’s men said, “Nope! She cackles.”

Then the Democrats nominated Joe Biden in 2020, whose only exciting feature is that he wasn’t Donald Trump. Honestly, that’s what got me excited.

And last year, Trump won again when the Democrats didn’t just nominate a woman, but a Black woman. Even the percentage of Black male voters dropped.

Women’s support for Kamala Harris was at the same level that they supported Joe Biden in 2020, but the share of men backing Democrats dropped from 48 percent in 2020 to 42 percent in 2024.

There was a four-point drop among white men and a seven-point drop among Black men. Support for Democrats among Latino women fell by seven points, but among Latino men, the decline was 12 points.

You can’t convince me the drops were because Trump was such a great candidate, or because Biden was a bad president.

I think it comes down to mostly one factor, and that is America is a racist nation. We’re so racist that we’ve gaslighted minorities into being afraid of voting for a minority.

