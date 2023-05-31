How Do Ponds Contribute to Ecosystem Health and Biodiversity?

Humans often overlook ponds as a significant player in the grander ecosystem, but they have a lot to say despite being smaller bodies of water. Ponds assist habitats and ecosystem biodiversity so much you may be inspired to build your own.

These important bodies of water are a dying breed and it’s up to everyone to bring them back into fashion. Knowing the primary benefits of their existence should promote action, transforming everyone into their best self — a pond activist.

Reasons Why Ponds Keep the Planet Thriving

Ponds promote responsible tourism and interactivity wIth nature. These are additional boons in comparison to the monumental impact they have on wildlife and environmental healing.

A Home for Wildlife

Ponds are a fascinating source of wildlife, and humans can also curate them to attract or detract certain types of plants and animals. Every component from a wet log to cattails brings about its own kind of biodiversity, and it’s more varied than a pond’s size may suggest. Snapping turtles, pond skaters, crayfish, fungi and countless mosses barely scrape the water’s surface of what could reside there.

Plus, ponds invite visiting animals like waterfowl and water-loving insects to help fish thrive. Though some pond-attracting species may compete for food sources, like carp and waterfowl, it’s vital to encourage these natural processes while protecting them as much as possible.

Protecting Farmland

Ponds are one of the most strategic and lovely ways to help protect farms. How? First, they’re a natural barrier against wildfires. If there’s a lot of water in the way, it’s more difficult for fire to penetrate your property — keeping as much of your vineyard grapes pristine as possible. Creating walls against natural disasters is also one of the most impactful ways ponds protect species against the growing concerns of the climate crisis.

However, ponds also protect farmlands less directly — by keeping them watered. Irrigation is a reliable and inexpensive way to provide crops with clean water from a natural source. It protects biodiversity in the big picture by preventing a need for more invasive or destructive forms of water access or infrastructure. It also prevents chemical runoff from falling into nearby rivers.

A Pollutant Remover

Once you know ponds can provide clean water, you may wonder how they do it. Ponds naturally remove pollutants from their system because flora and fauna adapted to do so. Some can eat or absorb the toxic particles, keeping other species safe. Additionally, having more ponds prevents polluted water from heavy rains and runoff from spreading everywhere.

Habitat Health Meters

Ponds are a subtle mirror of how well the rest of the ecosystem’s biodiversity is doing. There are a few ways ponds act as a litmus test for how healthy an environment is. The first is noticing how native species are holding up. If you see an entire species common to the pond missing for a month, it’s a signal that something big is changing — potentially for the worse. Maybe there is an invasion of leeches or a parasite. For their size, ponds have a considerable density of wildlife, and even a minor change like this has more impact than it seems.

It’s particularly essential to notice what is happening to sensitive species. Plants like ginger, which are picky and highly responsive to change, can signify when there’s an imbalance of nutrients or disruption in the soil.

4 Actions for Improving Global Pond Health

It’s clear ponds are peaceful and enjoyable to be around, but now it’s even more apparent how vital they are to creating a balanced, healthy environment while promoting ecosystem biodiversity. Here’s how you can do your part in keeping ponds happy and cared for.

1. Filtrate and Maintain

There are several types of ponds, but a good rule of thumb is filtration and oxygenation. Even a small fountain or water pump in the center of a primarily flat pond can help cycle nutrients and keep the pond looking clean and pure. It also prevents the growth of algae that may attract harmful pests and other negative influences to the pond. Communities can maintain the park’s ponds just as well as farms can treat their land’s water.

2. Educate on Water Health

Most people don’t conceptualize how much ponds mean to greater environmental wellness. Horror stories like corporate oil spills or the Great Pacific Garbage Patch have people worrying more about oceans than minuscule ponds. However, even a piece of litter or unethical pesticide use that affects one pond can have repercussions that ripple into other plants and animals — sometimes across nations.

Educating on water health and its impact through community projects or discussions with loved ones will help promote climate advocacy and habitat conservation.

3. Foster Animal Conservation

Speaking of conservation, ponds often need humans to watch over them so native flora and fauna dominate the area. People can curate microhabitats that flourish more than they would through organic means.

Conservation helps harmless species keep their numbers strong and prevents organizations like the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) from adding so many species to endangered or critical lists. Overseeing small wildlife habitats like backyard ponds or otherwise could reduce the impact of invasive species or keep an eye out for predators unnecessarily influencing population growth.

4. Build More Ponds

Most of the world’s wetlands, like bogs and fens, are gone. Deforestation and other unethical resource extraction practices have compromised habitat conditions, fragmenting species and causing biodiversity loss.

Humans should combat this selfishness by reconstructing more bigger and better ponds than their ancestors that foster biodiversity by including places for varied species to grow, like slopes, logs and substrate. Constructing ponds in a backyard or advocating for them in your city can increase pond education.

Pond Advocacy Is Biodiversity Advocacy

Every pond contributes to the environment, and humans can help them ensure they only do so in a positive way that promotes ecosystem biodiversity and habitat health. They are homes for countless species that act as natural pollutants and clean water control to help nearby communities flourish and maintain agriculture.