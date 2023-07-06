HOMOPHOBIC CONTEST (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Democrats, I’m not worried about you but Independents, pay attention to the Republican primaries. It’s important that you pay attention now because one of these monsters is going to be the Republican nominee for the presidency of the United States of America and I don’t care if President Biden is on life support at that point, we can’t allow one of these goons in the White House.

The big reason you need to pay attention now is that after it secures the nomination, it’s not going to say the crap it’s saying now. During the general election campaign in 2024, the Republican monster is going to be playing to the middle but to secure the nomination, it has to be the worst monster out of all the monsters. To win the Republican nomination, the eventual winner will have to prove to Republican voters it’s the most vile, reprehensible, deplorable, and hateful one out of the bunch.

The nominee will not be Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson, Will Hurd, or Doug Burgum as they have all criticized Donald Trump and shown some level of humanity. Christie and Hurd have each gone so far as to criticize Ron DeSantis after his campaign shared a video condemning Trump for not being homophobic enough for the Republican Party. Seriously.

The video shows Trump’s past support for the LGBTQ community. The video shows Trump saying he will “do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens” from his speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, in reference to the Orlando Pulse nightclub where a mass shooter killed 49 people.

The video shows clips of Trump saying he would let Caitlyn Jenner use a bathroom of her choice at Trump Tower and he also would allow transgender women to compete in Miss Universe (which he co-owned until 2015).

Then the video shows Trump holding a rainbow flag, his campaign website’s “LGBTQ for Trump” T-shirts, and his 2019 tweet celebrating Pride Month. A drag queen called “Lady MAGA” appears on screen, saying, “Make America great again.” Then it contrasts all that with an image of DeSantis shooting lasers out of his eyes. And then it gets really confusing.

You should just see it for yourself.

So if DeSantis can out-vile Trump, will he move to the middle in the general election? Take in the fact that before he started his anti-gay crusade, he went to the Pulse nightclub on the anniversary of the shooting to lay a wreath. LGBTQ Floridians actually believed for a minute that they had a friend in…don’t laugh…Ron DeSantis. But now, he’s sharing a video that boasts he has enacted “some of the harshest, most draconian laws that literally threaten trans existence.”

DeSantis and the Republican Party have gone from using dog whistles to express their homophobia to outright saying that they hate LGBTQ people. If this video doesn’t make that case, then nothing does.

This video is making the argument that Ron DeSantis is the worst person in the world for LGBTQ rights, but don’t be fooled by it. Donald Trump is pretty bad as well.

Donald Trump banned transgender service members from the military, walked back Obama-era non-discrimination protections and guidance for schools on transgender students, appointed judges with anti-LGBTQ track records, and tried to block questions about sexual orientation from the census.

In a speech last Friday, Trump promised that if he’s re-elected (sic), he would sign an executive order to cut federal funding for any school “pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.”

He also vowed to sign an executive order instructing federal agencies “to cease the promotion of sex or gender transition at any age,” adding that hospitals and health care providers should lose federal funding if they provide gender-affirming care for minors.

Donald Trump might be pals with Caitlyn Jenner and Lady MAGA, but he’s an enemy of the LGBTQ community.

Independent voters, you really need to pay attention and remember what’s being said now because when it comes to remembering just how horrible and vile Republicans are, you suck at it.

Despite the Trump insurrection and the entire Republican Party either supporting or gaslighting it, you gave them control of the House again. You gave one of those goons the governorship of Virginia just a few months after.

And no matter what President Biden faces in 2024, or what the Republican nominee is promising, it will still be a monster.

