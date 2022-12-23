" />

Historic ‘bomb cyclone’ freezes North America

AFP

Paris (AFP) – The extreme cold weather hitting North America in the run-up to Christmas holidays is due to a phenomenon called a “bomb cyclone”. The US National Weather Service said this “once in a generation type event” has the power to turn deadly and is already breaking cold-weather records — with temperatures falling to minus 53 degrees Celsius (minus 63 Fahrenheit) in western Canada, minus 38 in Minnesota and minus 13 in Dallas. It’s even snowing in subtropical northern Florida.  A bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis, is a quickly intensifying storm that occurs when air pressure drops 20 milli…

