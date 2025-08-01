Have you ever toyed with a scammer? This blogger did so recently on the website X.com or what this blogger prefers to call “Xcrement”.

Granted, toying with a scammer isn’t for the timid, and one should be careful not to give out the wrong information.

Still, toying with a scammer can be a beneficial activity if it allows one to gain incriminating evidence.

For the entertainment, and maybe even education, of this blog’s readers, here is how this blogger’s dive into scammer Xcrement went.

First, here is the account that the scammer used:

A CEO Furniture Refinery Philanthropist Billionaire?

I “took the bait” by using a public post to inquire about the person. That is when the person initiated direct messaging.

The conversation began with “Evan” showing images of people receiving packages. After which “Evan” posted the following:

Yes, “Evan” claimed that previous people had received packages with loads of money in them.

Not even Cher Horowitz is that Clueless.

Then came the effort to “tempt” me:

I was tempted to be a Karen . . .

. . . but I decided not to do that.

Then came the information request:

Wait, the manager has to approve?

I wanted to ask “Evan”,

but I didn’t.

Then “Evan” posted the information that I was waiting for:

Now I had an alleged first and last name that I could do a web search for.

“Evan” was impatient because this was posted next:





“Evan Kate” wanted me to use an Xbox card to “receive” a payment.

I replied that I didn’t know what an Xbox card is (because I really don’t know).

In response came this:

“Evan Kate” wanted to know how old I was.

I wanted to reply, “I’m old enough to know how to do a web search for ‘Evan Kate’ and discover if that name is associated with a scam.”

I did not reply with that, but I did the web search, which led me to discovering the following:

Alexandra Mary Hirschi is a vlogger who specializes in videos about high-priced and high-performance cars. She has been warning people about the “Evan Kate” scam in which scammers have been using photos of her.

As for the “Evan Kate” whom I encountered on the Xcrement website, I left that person hanging for a day until I could alert X.com and Chase Bank about that scammer.