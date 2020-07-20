Guman kills son of US judge in attack at her home
New York (AFP) – A gunman disguised as a FedEx delivery driver shot and killed the son of a US federal judge and wounded her husband in an attack Sunday at their New Jersey home, reports said.Judge Esther Salas was not hurt, ABC News said.Salas’s son Daniel Anderl, 20, was shot dead when he answered the door, ABC and CNN said, citing sources.”He was shot through the heart,” North Brunswick mayor Francis Womack, a friend of the judge, told ABC.The judge’s husband Mark Anderl, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, was in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery, the Ne…