GOP uses fake photo to portray Portland as a war zone

President Donald Trump is well known for his lies as well as copyright infringement. The Guardian reports that the Oregon GOP isn’t far behind.

“President Trump on Sunday deployed 300 California National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon after a judge ruled that the Oregon National Guard could not be deployed to keep federal facilities and personnel in Portland safe,” Oregon Republicans wrote on their official Facebook, Instagram and X accounts. On all three platforms, the statement was illustrated with an image that seemed designed to support Trump’s false claim that protests against immigration sweeps in Portland are so out of control that the city is “burning to the ground”… On closer inspection, however, it turned out that the image was not a photograph of a real event in Portland, but instead a fabrication created by combining two photographs of scenes that unfolded in South America nearly a decade apart.

Notably, it took a newspaper headquartered in the UK to investigate the claim. US media seem to have either ignored the meme or took it at face value, something that they know is untrue.

The lies from this Administration are “outside of known typologies, with the unprecedented effect of undermining core democratic institutions and threatening the legitimacy of the American government (2021).”

The net result is a loss in trust by more than half of the country, based on Trump’s underwater status on important issues as well as his overall approval rating.

