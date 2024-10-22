Fries and Fascism (Cartoon and Column)

‘

Donald Trump is pushing a lie to debunk what he claims is a lie.

Trump claims Vice President Kamala Harris never worked at McDonald’s, which she said she did in 1983 as a summer job. In an attempt to call her a liar, he pretended to work the fry vat and serve customers at a drive-thru window at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

Per The Washington Post: The restaurant was closed to the public during Trump’s visit, and the motorists whom Trump served were screened by the U.S. Secret Service and positioned before his arrival. No one ordered food. Instead, the attendees received whatever Trump gave them.

Shame on McDonald’s. Shame!

Shame on McDonald’s for allowing their restaurant to be used as a political prop for a pussy-grabbing fascist and shame on them for allowing a demented old man to play with boiling french fry grease unattended. I hope McDonald’s checked the till, french fries, and ketchup packs before Trump left.

