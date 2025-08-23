Stash in the Stache

Trump is going after his enemies

The FBI raided John Bolton’s home and office today as part of a criminal investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information. Bolton served 17 months as Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser in his first term, and has been a harsh critic of his ever since. A lot of people who worked for Trump are now critics. Remember, he hires the “best” people.

In 2020, Bolton published a book about his time in the Trump administration, which Trump claimed released classified information. The book, titled The Room Where it Happened, portrayed Trump as grossly ill-informed about foreign policy and said that Trump “saw conspiracies behind rocks, and remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, let alone the huge federal government.” None of that’s classified.

The Department of Justice under Trump went after Bolton in 2020, but dropped the case in 2021 under President Biden. Joe Biden’s DOJ didn’t drop the case because of love for John Bolton. Nobody likes John Bolton.

While Bolton, who also served as George W. Bush’s ambassador to the United Nations, has always been seen as a warmonger whose first answer to every problem is to drop a bomb on it, but he’s never been known to lie, release information that would endanger the country, play fast and loose with classified information, or be treasonous in anyway. Donald Trump has done all that.

We don’t know if the FBI found anything classified at Bolton’s home and office today, but we know that they did when they searched MAGA-Lardo.

Trump claimed he didn’t know anything about the raids, saying, “I could know about it. I could be the one starting it. I’m actually the chief law enforcement officer. But I feel that it’s better this way.” Wink-wink. Nudge-nudge.

JD CouchF—er Vance said, “If there’s no crime here, we’re not going to prosecute it. If there is a crime here, of course, Ambassador Bolton will get his day in court. That’s how it should be.” Who said it’s going to court? These idiots are too stupid to keep their mouths shut.

Kash Patel, a treasonous joke who’s now the FBI Director, tweeted, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.” AG Pam Bondi retweeted that. Both of them should know better than to make statements about investigations. The tweet implies that Bolton is guilty. It poisons the water.

Patel also published a book in 2003, which included Bolton on a list called “executive branch deep state.”

Bolton said last January, “Anybody who ever disagrees with Trump has to worry about retribution. It’s a pretty long list.” It is a long list.

Currently, the Trump regime is investigating Senator Adam Schiff, a huge Trump critic, for mortgage fraud. It’s investigating New York AG Letitia James, who successfully brought a civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, for mortgage fraud. Former Special Counsel Jack Smith, who opened a case against Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden, and Trump’s theft of classified material, is now being investigated by an “independent” agency on allegations that he engaged in political activities while investigating Trump.

Visit Clay Jones' website and email him at [email protected].