‘Find Your Fight:’ Activist’s Manual for Changemaking is a Rallying Cry and Wake-Up Call

By Michael R. Mantell, Ph.D.

Find Your Fight by Jay Ruderman isn’t just a book—I found it to be a rallying cry. A deeply personal, straight-to-the-heart call to action for anyone who feels that pull to create real, lasting change in the world. Ruderman, a lifelong champion of social justice and inclusion, doesn’t deal in vague ideals or abstract encouragement—he hands you the blueprint. This is about turning conviction into movement, passion into impact. It speaks clearly and is highly motivating.

What makes this newly released book stand out isn’t just its message—it’s the way Ruderman delivers it. He doesn’t just talk about the fight; he lives it. We need more of this. He brings the reader into his own journey, sharing both his victories and the roadblocks along the way. And that’s what makes it land so powerfully—his honesty, his experience, his unwavering belief that change isn’t reserved for the powerful or the well-connected. It’s for anyone willing to step up and claim their fight.

But this book isn’t just about his journey. Ruderman shines a light on other changemakers, proving that activism takes many shapes and forms. Whether your passion is disability rights, mental health, or any other social justice cause, this book doesn’t just inspire—it equips. It moves you from *caring* to *doing,” so essential today when many are on the sidelines of life. It’s time to do, not simply “stand with,” and Ruderman makes this case as clearly as can be.

Find Your Fight isn’t here to coddle you. It’s here to wake you up. To shake you out of waiting for the “perfect moment” and remind you that the time to act is now. If you’ve ever felt the urge to stand up for something bigger than yourself but didn’t know where to begin, this book hands you the map.

And Ruderman doesn’t stop at motivation—he offers a playbook. Some standout takeaways:

1. Choosing Your Cause with Heart: Passion is the fuel of activism. Ruderman drives home the point that when you fight for something you genuinely believe in, your conviction becomes contagious. Others feel it. Others join in.

2. The Power of Relentless Persistence: Ruderman echoes President Calvin Coolidge’s wisdom: “Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.” Change doesn’t happen overnight—it happens because people refuse to quit.



3. Becoming an Expert: If you’re going to advocate for something, *know your stuff*. Ruderman stresses that deep knowledge isn’t just an asset—it’s a necessity. Expertise earns credibility, influence, and, ultimately, results.

4. Finding Your People: No one fights alone. Ruderman highlights the power of collaboration—of bringing together people whose strengths complement your own, amplifying your impact through collective effort.



5. Not Being Afraid to Stir the Pot: Change is disruptive by nature. Ruderman reminds us that controversy isn’t something to fear—it’s often a sign you’re pushing society forward. The discomfort is part of the process.

Through personal passion and strategic action, Find Your Fight offers more than inspiration—it provides the tools to turn conviction into real-world change.

At its core, this book is part memoir, part manual—an unfiltered, hard-earned guide to activism straight from someone who’s been in the trenches. Ruderman lays it all out—the struggles, the wins, the lessons learned—so that you don’t just walk away thinking about change. You walk away creating it.



