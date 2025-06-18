FEEDSPOT SELECTS THE MODERATE VOICE AS ONE OF TOP 15 CENTRIST BLOGS

Feedspot has listed The Moderate Voice as one of the top 15 centrist blogs on the web. GO HERE to read the details.

A word about The Moderate Voice. I started it in 2003 with a version on BlogSpot. AFter a few months moved it from Blogspot to the first in a series of other blog friendly platforms. I tended to be a moderate Republican (20th century style, not a la Susan Collins). I added a blogger to my right and a blogger to the left who could post whatever they wanted with no interference from me.

As time went on The Moderate Voice added many more bloggers and in blogging’s heyday won awards for best centrist blog, best independent blog. When Barack Obama ran for election in 2007 The Moderate Voice was among a handful of blogs from varying points of view that were selected to post on the Newsweek news site until election day. Some TMV’s bloggers appeared on BBC, CBC and I did a string of appearances on MSNBC during it’s early years and a large batch of appearances on CNN as a talking head independent blogger during Don Lemon’s earlier days.

The goal is still to provide a good mix of posts and cartoons including some particularly thoughtful posts.

So, Speedspot, thank YOU for inviting us to have a place on your reader.