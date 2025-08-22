FBI RAIDS JOHN BOLTON’S HOME: (MORE)TRUMP RETRIBUTION?

The FBI raided Trump nemesis and former Trump national security advisor John Bolton’s home this morning. Is it part of what many critics consider Donald Trump’s retribution campaign? It certainly sounds that way. Trump’s comments on the raid sound like he’s all but coming out and saying he ordered it and said he’s the country’s “chief law enforcement officer.

The New York Times:

When federal agents armed with a search warrant showed up at John R. Bolton’s home outside Washington at dawn on Friday, it was a display of one of the government’s most intimidating powers, in this case deployed against a fierce and high-profile critic of President Trump. It is not yet clear what evidence the Justice Department cited in convincing a federal judge to sign off on the search warrant, or what culpability Mr. Bolton might have in an on-and-off investigation into whether he mishandled classified information dating back to when he served as Mr. Trump’s national security adviser during the president’s first term. But the episode illustrated how Mr. Trump’s campaign of retribution has undercut the principle that law enforcement should keep a substantial distance from politics, stoking questions about whether even legitimate investigations are colored by the president’s insistence on putting his perceived enemies through the same treatment he faced as a target of multiple inquiries. From Mr. Trump’s first term, he was repeatedly warned by aides — including his White House counsel and chief of staff at the time — that he should refrain from publicly accusing his enemies of breaking the law. Among the reasons, aides told him, was that some day, when one of his enemies did do something wrong, the public might not believe it because there would be a perception that the accusation stemmed from Mr. Trump’s drive for retribution. “For all we know, the investigation into John Bolton’s conduct may be rock solid, but Trump’s Justice Department has lost any presumption of regularity,” said Barbara L. McQuade, a professor of law at the University of Michigan and a U.S. attorney during the Obama administration. “One of the reasons prosecutors keep their mouths shut about politics is so that if and when investigative activity is undertaken, there will be no appearance of bias,” she said. “In light of all of the threats the Trump administration has made to target his enemies, they have lost any presumption of good faith.” In his seven months back in office, Mr. Trump and his administration have used a whole-of-government approach to go after his perceived enemies as well as people and institutions he sees as impeding his agenda, including academic institutions, news organizations and law firms. In doing so, they have not only in many cases put legal and financial pressure on their targets but also sent broader signals about the hefty costs that criticism of Mr. Trump could incur.

The Rolling Stone’s headline reads: “FBI Targets Yet Another Former Trump Official Because He Made Trump Mad”:

Whatever Bolton, a Bush-era Iraq War propagandist and regime-change enthusiast who later joined the first Trump White House as a top aide, does or doesn’t have in his house is almost irrelevant to what’s going on here: An openly lawless administration and Republican Party that pretends to hate the “Deep State” is merely expanding it, repurposing it to punish Trump’s personal nemeses. Republicans, of course, worked to shield Trump from any accountability in his post-presidency after Mar-a-Lago was raided by the feds because he wouldn’t stop hoarding classified documents. But more importantly, Trump’s FBI has been going after Bolton for the same reason this administration launched, at the president’s explicit direction, a criminal investigation into a man whose only crime seems to be his refusal to help Trump steal an election. He pissed off Trump, so now he has to suffer. In the new authoritarian age of Trump, that is true for so many on the federal government’s ever-growing enemies list, and it doesn’t matter if you’re a famous warmonger or a powerless civilian.

Fox News:

Federal agents raided the Maryland home of former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday morning, according to two senior government enforcement sources briefed on the matter. Federal agents reportedly busted into Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Maryland, at around 7 a.m. local time in an investigation ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, who took to X with a cryptic post minutes later. “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission,” he wrote without directly referencing the raid. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shared the post and wrote, “Public corruption will not be tolerated.” Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi also warned, “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.” Trump told reporters he saw the raid on television Friday morning and said he did not know any details about the investigation. “He’s not a smart guy, but he could be very unpatriotic,” Trump said. “I mean, we’re going to find out. I know nothing about it. I just saw it this morning.” CIA Director John Ratcliffe provided Patel with limited access to U.S. intelligence that served as the basis for the search warrant, a source familiar with the Bolton raid and the evidence used to justify it told Fox News Digital. “I can’t give you any more details than that, but let’s just say that John Bolton really had some nerve to attack Trump over his handling of classified information,” the source told Fox News Digital.

The Daily Kos’

headline reads ‘Trump’s critics are getting raided by the FBI now’

The FBI on Friday raided the Maryland home of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser turned frequent Trump critic John Bolton, supercharging the United States’ descent into authoritarianism as he weaponizes the federal government against his perceived enemies. The New York Post reported that FBI Director Kash Patel personally ordered the raid on Bolton’s home, claiming that it’s related to allegations that Bolton is in possession of classified documents. “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission,” Patel wrote in a post on X as agents were rifling through Bolton’s home. However, given that Bolton is one of 60 people on Patel’s “enemies list” whom he considers to be “disloyal” to Trump and should be prosecuted, the raid looks instead like the kind of lawfare Trump has wrongly claimed he was a victim of. Trump played coy when asked if he knew about the raid. “I could know about it. I could be the one starting it. I’m actually the chief law enforcement officer,” Trump told reporters.

The Bulwark offers this “refresher” recap of Bolton’s relationship with Trump:

Bolton served as Trump’s third national security advisor—following the brief stint of Mike Flynn and the stormy tenure of H.R. McMaster. Bolton succeeded McMaster on April 9, 2018 and remained national security advisor until he resigned on September 10, 2019. After leaving the Trump administration, he wrote a book about his tenure. Per government requirements, Bolton submitted the book manuscript to the National Security Council for pre-publication review, a process designed to ensure that former government employees do not inadvertently publish classified information. The review process delayed the book’s publication. On April 27, 2020, after a lengthy negotiation with Ellen Knight, the senior director for records access and information security management at the NSC, Bolton claimed that Knight gave oral approval to move forward with publication. But on May 2, 2020, the NSC’s senior director for intelligence began a “supplemental” review of the manuscript. The publication date was delayed again. Bolton had given his publisher permission to move ahead with publication while the Ellis review was still underway. Bolton’s book had already been printed and bound, and members of the media had obtained advance copies when, on June 17, the government sought an injunction to prevent its release. President Trump then attempted to have courts strip Bolton of all proceeds from book sales. The Trump administration initial civil action, U.S. v. Bolton, was followed by an attempt to pursue criminal charges against Bolton. In the fall of 2020, as the presidential election neared a close, Trump’s DOJ head for national security matters, John Demers, opened the criminal investigation and empaneled a grand jury to determine whether Bolton could be prosecuted for criminally disclosing classified information. In June 2021, the Department of Justice, under new leadership, dropped its investigation and ended its attempt to hijack the proceeds from book sales.

Political Wire:

Bolton, who broke sharply with Trump after leaving the White House in 2019, has long been in the former president’s crosshairs. Their first major clash came over his 2020 memoir, which the Trump administration claimed contained classified information. That fight led to a criminal probe that Bolton argued was retaliation for his criticism of Trump. The Biden administration eventually dropped the case. It’s unclear whether this new investigation is also tied to the book, though that remains the most obvious pretext. What’s clear is that Trump wasted no time moving against Bolton when he returned to power this January. He revoked Bolton’s Secret Service protection—despite an ongoing Iranian threat against him—and stripped his security clearance, citing the memoir. It’s easy to conclude that this new investigation is tied to Trump’s vendetta against Bolton. That was essentially confirmed by Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel who seemed to celebrate the raid this morning.

“When the chips were down, Bolton exhibited courage. He told the public what he saw. Not on the timetable I might have preferred. Nor with humility. [But] everyone on the side of liberalism and the rule of law ought to take Bolton’s side today.” https://t.co/Tkni3oF9Aw — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 22, 2025

I’m old enough to remember when Republicans whined 24/7 about how Joe Biden was “weaponizing the federal government blah blah” against his political adversaries and how “un-American” it was. And yet, here we are… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 22, 2025

Trump uses the actual crimes he committed and for which was duly convicted as his inspiration for the fictitious crimes for which he wields vindictive state power against American patriots exercising their rights and doing their jobs. — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 22, 2025

Gavin Newsom: “What more evidence of authoritarianism do you need? These guys aren’t screwing around. We can no longer screw around. It’s all at stake. People need to wake up. We can’t continue to play by the old set of rules.“ pic.twitter.com/CIvkmDxKKW — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 22, 2025

?BREAKING: Trump on the FBI raid of John Bolton: “I don’t know about it. I saw it on television… I tell Pam, ‘I don’t wanna know about it.’ I could know. I could be the one starting it.” Right. Totally in the dark… while openly bragging he could’ve ordered it. ? pic.twitter.com/dmieWWD33f — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 22, 2025

Trump is a Mob boss. With a bunch of lackeys and “button men”-“soldiers” under him. That execute his orders. America is a disgrace right now. Just stunningly bad. — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) August 22, 2025

Bro is tweeting about Russia-Ukraine while his house is raided by political enemies. Legend. https://t.co/J8Nml3G4yJ — The Reagan Caucus (@NewReaganCaucus) August 22, 2025

So by pretending there is some major violation by Bolton re classified they are also admitting that what Trump did was a major violation then — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) August 22, 2025

This is getting very bad: *FBI raids Bolton's home

*Trump loyalist gins up "mortgage fraud" pretexts for DOJ probes of Schiff, Letitia James, Lisa Cook

*Bannon says ICE will monitor 2026 voting

*DHS memo vows LA operations "for years to come" New piece:https://t.co/6rTJWciAXC — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) August 22, 2025

As Trump uses the FBI as his personal payback machine, a timely warning about the fast growth of Trump's paramiitary immigration apparatus https://t.co/YTwNip5KBN — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 22, 2025

Translation: I ordered the raid on Bolton's home https://t.co/lcuAkjR6Nf — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 22, 2025

Is @SenSusanCollins going to express concern? Does Thune think they won't raid any opposing Senators homes by the end of this. https://t.co/htfizB545N — Neera Tanden? (@neeratanden) August 22, 2025

They’re going to come after anybody they perceive as a viable threat to Trump—Bolton on Russia, Schiff on Trump’s abuses of power, ActBlue for powering Democratic fundraising. It’s going to keep happening, and everybody needs to be prepared for it. — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) August 22, 2025

Oh cool, we’ve finally arrived at the ‘dictator openly confesses to crimes on live TV because no one will stop him’ stage of collapse. https://t.co/Ohyg1Ok7iz — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) August 22, 2025

John Bolton refused to testify at Trump's impeachment, preferring to sacrifice national security to make money with his book. He could have helped bring accountability and erode the mafia state. He did not, so now the mafia state comes for him. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) August 22, 2025

What about if the President of the United States had top-secret documents lying around in a bathroom? https://t.co/hKB5PuEYTE — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) August 22, 2025

During his confirmation hearings, Kash Patel denied that his list of members of the Deep State constituted an "enemies list." Seven months later, at least 5 of the 60 names have faced investigations: John Bolton

John Brennan

James Comey

Miles Taylor

Alexander Vindman — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 22, 2025

BREAKING: Trump basically admits to ordering the raid on John Bolton’s house. He couches this admission in speculation but we all know the truth. This is about retribution and weaponizing the system against people Trump doesn’t like.

pic.twitter.com/xAfAFVM2Gv — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) August 22, 2025

If this happened in any other country, we would know what to call it: The autocrat taking revenge on a man who angers him. A man who dares to criticize him. The most important thing in American life right now is to see the thing in front of your face, and name it. pic.twitter.com/HnTo0zyHkA — Terry Moran ?? (@TerryMoran) August 22, 2025

You know who is above the law in Donald Trump’s Justice Department? All of Epstein’s co-conspirators. https://t.co/HU8arPfWvd — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 22, 2025

Bondi: Weaponization has ended and no one in this country is above the law. People will be held accountable for their actions.pic.twitter.com/es5OB8Keir — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 22, 2025