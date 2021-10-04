Facebook whistleblower reveals identity, says firm chooses ‘profit over safety’

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – The whistleblower who shared a trove of Facebook documents alleging the social media giant knew its products were fueling hate and harming children’s mental health revealed her identity Sunday in a televised interview, and accused the company of choosing “profit over safety.” Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist from Iowa, has worked for companies including Google and Pinterest — but said in an interview with CBS news show “60 Minutes” that Facebook was “substantially worse” than anything she had seen before. She called for the company to be regulated. “Facebook ov…

Read More