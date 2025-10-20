Elderly Enemies of America and the No Kings March (Satire)

“We refer to it by its more accurate description, the ‘hate America’ rally. They’re going to bring together the Marxists, the socialists, the Antifa advocates, the anarchists, and the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat party.” –– Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House

By Laurie Baron

SAN DIEGO — I joined residents from my retirement community in a No Kings March. Little did they know I was an undercover agent for ICE. I keenly observed my peers for indications of whether they constituted the sinister cabal Johnson described. Here is my report:

I was suspicious of the walkers and canes they used that could be wielded as lethal weapons to attack the police. Conversing with them, I knew they were communists and socialists because they were receiving Medicare and Social Security benefits.

The source of their radical politics was obvious: they were born and raised under the presidencies of Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman. Some of them had previously participated in the anti-Vietnam war, civil rights, and feminist protests that had diminished this country’s ability to militarily intervene into the affairs of other countries and the power of white men to discriminate against people of color and women, rendering the United States the effeminate and weak laughingstock it had become until Donald Trump rectified these wrongs. Moreover, others were descended from immigrant parents and grandparents who inculcated into them alien values and a love of foreign cultures.

I checked to see if my peers belonged to Antifa or were anarchists and Democrat supporters of Hamas. One of them admitted that she had an Aunt Eva, but I think she merely stressed the long “e” to mislead me about her real political affiliations. She was wearing a mask which she deceptively claimed was intended to prevent the spread of her cold. Others struck me as anarchists since they questioned government policies like deporting the dangerous undocumented invaders who innocently contend that they are only here to escape persecution and provide for their families. None were waving Palestinian flags or wearing keffiyehs, but they were dropping “f” bombs right and left before saying Trump’s name. If that’s not a predictor of their capacity for terrorism, I don’t know what it is!

They do hate what America has become. They hate the way Trump, Congress, and the Supreme Court have violated constitutional freedoms like the right of assembly, due process, and free speech. Johnson knows what he’s talking about. That’s why he refuses to call the House of Representatives into session. Who knows what dangers would be unleashed if a few rogue House and Senate Republicans betrayed their party by denying Trump royal powers?

Laurie Baron, retired from San Diego State University, is a professor emeritus of history. This article is reprinted from San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.