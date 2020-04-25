Editorial: Feds seize Florida’s coronavirus masks. They don’t care if we live or die
There’s giving with one hand and taking with the other.Then there’s the Trump administration, which goes one better — or worse.After telling governors early in the coronavirus crisis that they were on their own when it comes to securing protective equipment for first responders who are tending to coronavirus patients, the Trump administration not only has been consistent in its shabby treatment — Florida was an exception early on — it has then actively prevented masks, ventilators and other desperately needed equipment from getting to the states and the people who need them most.According to S…