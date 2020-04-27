Donald Trump hasn’t lost his mind. He’s just a lonely man looking for love.
We could be all wrong about Donald Trump.Maybe America isn’t in the grips of a madman. There could be a more benign reason for his bizarre and erratic behavior.Perhaps it’s something as simple as this: The president just wants to be loved.Trump uses the “L” word repeatedly during his coronavirus briefings. Sometimes it comes out of nowhere, at a moment we least expect it. Then he moves on to something so ridiculous that we forget that he even said it.He uses the term — love — to describe make-believe relationships with racial and ethnic minorities who don’t particularly care for him. He lumps …