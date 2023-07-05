" />

Disinformation researchers lament ‘chilling’ US legal campaign

AFP

Washington (AFP) – The study of disinformation has emerged as a political lightning rod in the United States, with conservative advocates launching a sweeping legal offensive that researchers fighting falsehoods denounce as an intimidation campaign ahead of the 2024 election. As next year’s vote approaches, many US academics and think-tanks focused on disinformation research are facing lawsuits by right-wing groups and inquiries from a Republican-led congressional panel. The researchers — including from the Stanford Internet Observatory and the University of Washington — have worked on conte…

