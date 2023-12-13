DAY ONE DICTATOR (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

What the hell is wrong with this country? Another poll came out this morning showing Trump leading President Biden by huge numbers in Georgia and Michigan, states Biden won in 2020. Another poll showed that voters believed Trump would do a better job with the economy and inflation. And another showed that voters believe Donald Trump is more mentally fit than President Biden.

This is crazy. The guy who tried to overthrow the government, who refused to leave office and relinquish power peacefully, and is currently facing 91 criminal charges is considered better than the pro-democratic president?

What changed to make voters in Georgia and Michigan go from realizing Trump is a disaster to supporting him? Voters who think Trump will do better with the economy and inflation don’t remember that he destroyed the economy Obama left him. Donald Trump left office with the highest unemployment numbers in the modern era. If you argue those numbers were only bad because of covid, then look at how Trump reacted to covid. He’s so stupid that he played it down, ignored scientific guidelines, and messed around and caught it. I saw a tweet from Lauren Boebert blaming the government for shutting the nation down during covid, forgetting the part that Donald Trump was president when that happened.

Why is Donald Trump leading in any state when he promises to be a dictator? Maybe Americans think he’s kidding, but he’s not kidding.

During a Fox News town hall last week, Sean Hannity asked Trump if he would “abuse power as retribution against anybody” if he’s returned to the White House (sic).

Trump replied, “This guy, he says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said, ‘No, no, no…other than Day 1.’ We’re closing the border. And we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.” If you can get past the word salad, he’s making it clear he wants full authority. During the first few weeks of his first term (sic), Stephen Miller declared that Trump’s “authority would not be questioned.”

In this nation, every president’s authority is questioned. It’s why we have three branches of government.

And then at a dinner Saturday night, Trump made the promise again about being a dictator, but only for one day.

Republican Senator Kevin Kramer said that Trump’s remarks are “part of his appeal … that authenticity.” It’s why he appeals to Nazis and Klansmen.

You have to remember that Trump says the quiet parts out loud. Like when he claims President Biden has weaponized the Department of Justice to go after him, and then promises to use DOJ to go after his enemies. He’s already promised to appoint a Special Counsel to “go after” President Biden and his family.

Earlier this year, Trump called for terminating “all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” He plans to return to the family separation policy and Muslim ban of his first term (sic) but expand them even more.

In private, Trump has told friends and advisers that he wants the Justice Department to investigate one-time officials and allies who have become critical of his time in office. It’s a dictator who wants to make it illegal to criticize him.

Even if being a dictator for one day is something we could live with, he won’t give up any power after one day. No dictator has ever voluntarily given up power. Usually, dictators who are given power through elections take their time in becoming an authoritarian ruler, like Vladimir Putin, who’s been in power since the 90s. But Donald Trump is running out of time. He’s 77 years old and he lives on Big Macs and ketchup salads. This is why he’s already putting together a team with goons like Stephen Miller and Kash Patel to seize government institutions, throw out the “deep state,” and replace it with an even deeper state. He will replace the alligators in the swamp with Krakens.

Wilfred Codrington, a professor at Brooklyn Law School, said, “He is preparing to hire in his second administration people who have vowed to do their very best to ensure that he has maximal power.” In one area, he’s looking to weaponize the IRS to go after his enemies. Remember, that the goon he installed to head the IRS during his first term (sic) ignored the policy of auditing the president.

Trump wants to eliminate civil servants in the federal government who are disloyal and the right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation is helping him by putting together a plan titled “Project 2025” which argues that the president has full executive power (if he’s a Republican) and outlines how to fire disloyal civil servants and replace them with goosestepping Kool-Aid-drinking sycophants in red hats.

Trump may also invoke the Insurrection Act on day one which will use the military to put down any protests against the government…with the definition of government being Donald Trump. Remember in 2020 when he had anti-racist activists protesting outside the White House tear-gassed? Now imagine that on a federal level.

There’s been talk among Trump and his goons about concentration camps for his critics. Last September, Trump threatened to revoke the FCC licenses of networks he dislikes. He’s long railed about news and the people who report facts. He’s called journalists the “enemy of the American people” He’s argued that newspapers shouldn’t be allowed to print whatever they want.

On Steve Bannon’s podcast, Kash Patel promised that a future Trump presidency would “go out and find the conspirators, not just in government, but in the media,” and “come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections.”

Do you really believe Trump can do all that in just one day? The guy can’t even bend over to tie his shoes. His fascist policies will take some time. The answer to being a dictator beyond the first day is to remain a dictator, but continue to use the title “president.” It’s how Trump’s hero Putin does it.

Either voters are not paying attention or they don’t care about democracy, the rule of law, and the Constitution. There’s also the possibility they’re stupid.

There are a lot of words that start with “D” to describe Donald Trump, such as dick, dickhead, dumb, dumbass, doofus, dweeb, dastardly, dingus, deranged, diseased, dysfunctional, duh, and dipshit, but dictator may become the most accurate.

Donald Trump wants voters to return him to the White House (sic) through the democratic process so he can destroy our democratic process. Don’t take my word for it. Take his.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].