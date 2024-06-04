D-Day Medal of Honor Recipients

As we approach the 80th anniversary of the single largest and most bold amphibious invasion in history, we honor the thousands of Allied troops, including 2501 Americans, who were killed on D-Day itself, the more than 5,000 who were wounded that Day, and the tens of thousands Allied forces killed in the epic Battle of Normandy that followed.

Among those brave Americans killed or wounded, there were ten men who performed acts of valor “above and beyond the call of duty” during the five days it took to secure the beaches of Normand. Men who were awarded our nation’s highest honor for bravery in combat, the Medal of Honor. Eight of them posthumously.

In recent weeks we have honored two of those heroes:

Army Tech. 5th Grade Joe Pinder Jr. who, according to the Citation accompanying the Medal of Honor:*

…on 6 June 1944, near Colleville-sur-Mer, France…landed on the coast 100 yards offshore under devastating enemy machine-gun and artillery fire which caused severe casualties among the boatload…Only a few yards from his craft he was hit by enemy fire and was gravely wounded [but] never stopped…Refusing to take cover afforded, or to accept medical attention for his wounds…on three occasions went into the fire-swept surf to salvage communication equipment…On the third trip he was again hit, suffering machine-gun bullet wounds in the legs. Still this valiant soldier would not stop for rest or medical attention. Remaining exposed to heavy enemy fire, growing steadily weaker, he aided in establishing the vital radio communications on the beach. While so engaged this dauntless soldier was hit for the third time and killed.

Army Lt. Jimmie W. Monteith Jr.

Katie Lange at DoD News concisely describes his actions as follows:

Of all the men who fought and died on D-Day, Army 1st Lt. Jimmie W. Monteith Jr.’s actions might have been the most crucial toward the Allies gaining a foothold in Europe. Through the chaos that ensued on Omaha Beach, Monteith led his soldiers through minefields and heavy fire, fighting their way up steep bluffs to cut past German defenses until they reached vital inland positions. Monteith didn’t survive the day, but his efforts earned him the Medal of Honor.

Four other heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during the period 6-11 June 1944, meriting the Medal of Honor are:

Technical Sergeant Frank D. Peregoy, who

…on 8 June 1944, at Grandcampe, France, when the leading elements were suddenly halted by decimating machine-gun fire from a firmly entrenched enemy force…after numerous attempts to neutralize the enemy position by supporting artillery and tank fire had proved ineffective, T/Sgt. Peregory, on his own initiative, advanced up the hill under withering fire and worked his way to the crest, where he discovered an entrenchment leading to the main fortifications 200 yards away. Without hesitating, he leaped into the trench and moved toward the emplacement. Encountering a squad of enemy riflemen, he fearlessly attacked them with hand grenades and bayonet, killed eight, and forced three to surrender. Continuing along the trench, he singlehandedly forced the surrender of 32 more riflemen, captured the machine gunners, and opened the way for the leading elements of the battalion to advance and secure its objective…

Private First Class Charles N. DeGlopper, who

…on 9 June 1944 advancing with the forward platoon to secure a bridgehead across the Merderet River at La Fiere, France…ad become cut off from the rest of the company. Vastly superior forces began a decimation of the stricken unit and put in motion a flanking maneuver which would have completely exposed the American platoon… Detecting this danger, Pfc. DeGlopper…Scorning a concentration of enemy automatic-weapons and rifle fire…in full view of the Germans…sprayed the hostile positions with assault fire…[although]wounded…he continued firing. Struck again…Kneeling in the roadway, weakened by his grievous wounds, he leveled his heavy weapon against the enemy and fired burst after burst until killed outright…In the area where he made his intrepid stand his comrades later found the ground strewn with dead Germans and many machine guns and automatic weapons which he had knocked out of action…

Private Joe Gandara, who

…on June 9, 1944, [in Amfreville, France], [when his] detachment came under devastating enemy fire from a strong German force, pinning the men to the ground for a period of four hours…Private Gandara voluntarily advanced alone toward the enemy position. Firing his machinegun from his hip as he moved forward, he destroyed three hostile machineguns before he was fatally wounded…

Staff Sergeant Arthur Frederick DeFranzo, who

…on 10 June 1944, near Vaubadon, France, [when] the enemy suddenly opened fire with several machine guns and hit one of the men…courageously moved out in the open to the aid of the wounded scout and was himself wounded but brought the man to safety. Refusing aid, SSgt. DeFranzo reentered the open field and led the advance upon the enemy…While advancing he was again wounded, but continued on until he was within 100 yards of the enemy position and even as he fell, he kept firing his rifle and waving his men forward. When his company came up behind him, SSgt. DeFranzo, despite his many severe wounds, suddenly raised himself and once more moved forward in the lead of his men until he was again hit by enemy fire. In a final gesture of indomitable courage, he threw several grenades at the enemy machine-gun position and completely destroyed the gun. In this action SSgt. DeFranzo lost his life…

Two D-Day Medal of Honor recipients would die shortly after their heroic actions.

Brigadier General Theodore Roosevelt Jr., who

…on 6 June 1944, in France…landed with the first wave of the forces assaulting the enemy-held beaches. He repeatedly led groups from the beach, over the seawall, and established them inland. His valor, courage, and presence in the very front of the attack and his complete unconcern at being under heavy fire inspired the troops to heights of enthusiasm and self-sacrifice…Under his seasoned, precise, calm, and unfaltering leadership, assault troops reduced beach strongpoints and rapidly moved inland with minimum casualties…

Brigadier General Roosevelt Jr. was the son of U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, himself a Medal of Honor recipient. One month after his Utah Beach actions, Roosevelt Jr. died of a heart attack and was awarded the Medal posthumously.

Lt. Col. Robert George Cole, who

…on 11 June 1944…was personally leading his battalion in forcing the last four bridges on the road to Carentan when his entire unit was suddenly pinned down to the ground by intense and withering enemy rifle, machine-gun, mortar, and artillery fire…With utter disregard for his own safety and completely ignoring the enemy fire, he rose to his feet in front of his battalion and with drawn pistol shouted to his men to follow him in the assault…Catching up a fallen man’s rifle and bayonet, he charged on and led the remnants of his battalion across the bullet-swept open ground and into the enemy position. His heroic and valiant action in so inspiring his men resulted in the complete establishment of our bridgehead across the Douve River…

On September 18, 1944, during Operation Market Garden in Best, Netherlands, Col. Cole was shot and killed instantly by a German sniper.

Finally, two men who were awarded the Medal of Honor for actions during the Normandy Invasion and who survived the War.

Private Carlton W. Barrett, who

…on 6 June 1944, in the vicinity of St. Laurent-sur-Mer, France…landing in the face of extremely heavy enemy fire, was forced to wade ashore through neck-deep water. Disregarding the personal danger, he returned to the surf again and again to assist his floundering comrades and save them from drowning. Refusing to remain pinned down by the intense barrage of small-arms and mortar fire…[he] saved many lives by carrying casualties to an evacuation boat lying offshore…he assisted the wounded; he calmed the shocked; he arose as a leader in the stress of the occasion…

Staff Sergeant Walter David Ehlers, who

…on 9-10 June 1944 near Goville, France… repeatedly led his men against heavily defended enemy strongpoints, exposing himself to deadly hostile fire whenever the situation required heroic and courageous leadership…led his squad against a strongly defended enemy strongpoint, personally killing four of an enemy patrol…Then crawling forward under withering machine-gun fire, he pounced upon the gun-crew and put it out of action… S/Sgt. Ehlers led his men through this hail of bullets to kill or put to flight the enemy of the mortar section, killing three men himself…he again advanced on a machine gun…although greatly outnumbered, he knocked out the position singlehandedly. The next day…the platoon of which S/Sgt. Ehlers was a member finding itself in an untenable position…was ordered to withdraw…after his squad had covered the withdrawal of the remainder of the platoon, [S/Sgt Ehlers] stood up and by continuous fire at the semicircle of enemy placements, diverted the bulk of the heavy hostile fire on himself, thus permitting the members of his own squad to withdraw…wounded himself, he carried his wounded automatic rifleman to safety…After having his wound treated, he refused to be evacuated, and returned to lead his squad…

==

* Because of length considerations, the texts of the citations have been significantly shortened. For the full citations, please go to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society web site.