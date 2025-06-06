D-Day Girls Revisited

Today is the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings on the beaches of Normandy — a Day of honor, gallantry and heroism that eventually led to the defeat of the Nazi aggressors.

But also, a Day that saw 4,414 Allied troops make the ultimate sacrifice.

Research shows that no women are included in that grim toll on that Day. However, two British nurses on a hospital ship during the ensuing 12-week Battle of Normandy died when their ship struck a mine off the Normandy coast.

Additionally, hundreds of Allied military women gave their lives in service of their country in the months and years before D-Day and in the remaining months of the War.

Hundreds of thousands more women contributed to the success of D-Day in non-combat roles — in factories, in administration, in Intelligence, in hospitals, as auxiliary pilots, nurses, truck drivers, mechanics, etc.

In a D-Day editorial at the Daily Press describing the success of the D-Day invasion, members of the Editorial Board write:

The success of the massive air- and seaborne D-Day invasion, commemorated across Normandy this week , was the culmination of a monumental Allied war effort that, from the outset, needed the muscles, intelligence, bravery, fortitude, patience, discretion and self-sacrifice of women, who juggled wartime service with child-care, too, while men fought to free foreign lands.

There is, however, a small group of women who played a critical, heroic role in direct and vital preparations for the Normandy landings.

Around the 75th anniversary of D-Day, journalist and bestselling author Sarah Rose published a meticulously researched and documented book that “follows a handful of these heroines through thick and thin; trough success and failure; through romances, double agents and double-crossings; through capture, imprisonment, interrogation, torture, unspeakable atrocities, sickness and even death for some.”

At the time, Rose wrote:

Thirty-nine women of SOE [Special Operations Executive] went to war, and fourteen of them never came home. These women broke barriers, smashed taboos, and altered the course of history…They were sent undercover, so they never expected glory, and their story was classified for almost seventy years after the war. With the seventy-fifth anniversary of D-Day approaching this June, it is an honor to tell their story now.