COVID-19 will speed up how Gen Z transforms the world
By Mark BealDaily, as a university professor, I immerse myself in Generation Z, those born starting in 1997. Today, these young people are the largest consumer segment in the world.From teaching Gen Z to surveying them on what’s trending to collaborating with them on their transition from college to a career, I am inspired by this consumer segment and the transformation they will bring to the world over the next 10 to 15 years. The arrival of COVID-19 will expedite this transformation in two areas, forcing corporate America to prioritize purpose over profits and to work remotely.Before I wrote…