Coronavirus Roundup March 27, 2020
NOTE: TMV will run periodic updates of Coronavirus news. This is the first.
–-Coronavirus world map: live tracker of reported cases and deaths, including France and Spain
—White House expresses support for making immediate cash payments to Americans as part of coronavirus stimulus package
—Trump Now Claims He Always Knew the Coronavirus Would Be a Pandemic
–-A Generational War Is Brewing Over Coronavirus
—US coronavirus death toll reaches 100
—Coronavirus cases have dropped sharply in South Korea. What’s the secret to its success?
—Corona Scare (Cartoon)
—Coronavirus lockdowns: 24 hours of confusion around the world
—Coronavirus: European Union seals borders to most outsiders
—Spain’s coronavirus cases surpass 10,000, death toll rises to 491