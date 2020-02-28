Coronavirus, November 2020: What life with COVID-19 could look like in America
People living in Italy, Iran, and South Korea are all grappling with a surgein the number of cases of COVID-19. In Italy, where officials report528 people are infected and 14 have died, concerts are canceled, clubs and libraries are shut, and schools are pushing exams weeks down the line.There are no signs that the new coronavirus is slowing down any time soon. As 2020 progresses, both past pandemics and the current outbreak offer lessons about what to expect come November 2020, when the heat of summer that suppresses viruses has dissipated.Public health expertspredict the new coronavirus will…